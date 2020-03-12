Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The last three races of the women's World Cup skiing season due to be held in the Swedish resort of Are from Thursday have been cancelled because of coronavirus, the International Ski Federation said.

"The health and welfare of the athletes and all other participants, as well as the general public are in the forefront and the priority of FIS and all stakeholders," the body said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The decision means the current leader of the standings, Italy's Federica Brignone, wins the crystal globe for the first time in her career.

The holder of the title, Mikaela Shiffrin, finished second after missing a month of the season having returned to the United States following the death of her father.