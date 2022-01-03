UrduPoint.com

Won't Look At Individual Performances: Azhar Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood won't be looking at individual performances but would see who gives best for the team.

The former all-rounder said he was looking forward to a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 with Islamabad United and feels team skipper Shadab Khan was a big believer in using new innovative tactics.

"We have built a really decent squad. The thing I am most looking forward to is the innovation allowed at this franchise. Islamabad United has always introduced new players, new methods, and above all freedom for experimentation through a very data driven approach," he said in a statement issued here.

Mahmood said he was delighted to have Shadab as captain here.

"He is a big believer in using new innovative tactics. I myself am a believer in evidence, data and freedom for players. At the end of the day you have to trust your players, give them a plan and back them through thick and thin. Failures will happen but it is important to not let 1 or 2 failures dictate your entire tournament.

He said we would not look at individual performances. "We will look at who gives their best for the team. If the team requires six in a given situation and a batter gets out attempting it, we will take that. We will not be about individual performances, under any given circumstance, its the intent required in that situation that will matter to us," he said.

