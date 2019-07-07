Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“As a captain and as a player, I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he would not resign as captain.

Addressing a press conference after returning to Pakistan on Sunday, he said the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) will decide if he needs to be removed as the captain.

Sarfaraz Ahmed denied reports of disagreements between coach Mickey Arthur and him during the world cup, saying he had full support of Mickey Arthur and Inzamam ul Haq.

“We did not play well in first five matches, but the team staged a good comeback in in last four matches to end our campaign with 11 points,” he said.

Sarfaraz further said, “Mohammad Amir was always part of our world cup plan, and when we realised that we need an experienced express fast bowler, Wahab was brought in.”

It was important for me as a captain to use the experience of Hafeez in the top order, he said.

Sarfaraz said that quality first class cricket produces quality cricketers.

He gave the credit to the boys for the fightback, saying it was a team effort.