UrduPoint.com

Wood Injury Adds To England Pace Problems Ahead Of Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test

Mark Wood has been ruled out of this week's third Test with India dealing a blow to the hosts' hopes of levelling the five-match series which the tourists lead 1-0

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Mark Wood has been ruled out of this week's third Test with India dealing a blow to the hosts' hopes of levelling the five-match series which the tourists lead 1-0.

The 31-year-old has a jarred right shoulder, a result of diving headlong into an advertising hoarding when saving a boundary on the fourth evening of the second Test at Lord's.

Even though he bowled at speeds in excess of 93 mph (150 kph) on the last day of the second Test, which England lost, he has been judged not fit to take his place in the starting line-up for the game at Headingley, which gets underway on Wednesday.

"Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder," read an England and Wales cricket board statement on Monday.

"Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Headingley starting on Wednesday.

He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match." The Durham paceman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, adds to the growing list of unavailable England seam bowlers.

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes are out due to injury whilst all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable owing to a mental health break.

Many felt Wood should have taken greater care in the field.

"It was madness," said former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in his column for Britain's Daily Telegraph.

"Modern-day cricketers all dive athletically to save runs and the effort is commendable, but it is not worth the risk of injury to a leading bowler."England go into the test against Virat Kohli's team bidding not only to level the series but end a run of seven Tests without a victory.

Related Topics

India Cricket Leeds Lead Durham Wales Virat Kohli All

Recent Stories

Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese na ..

Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese nationals, companies in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

25 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

25 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordina ..

CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordinate Effort on Afghanistan - Kre ..

25 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum on digital economy, Smart Chin ..

25 minutes ago
 China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'M ..

China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'Moderate' Policy - Foreign Mini ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.