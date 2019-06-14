Former England international Jonathan Woodgate has been given his first senior managerial role at former club Middlesbrough, the Championship club announced on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Former England international Jonathan Woodgate has been given his first senior managerial role at former club Middlesbrough , the Championship club announced on Friday.

The 39-year-old will be joined by former Leeds and Tottenham teammate Robbie Keane, who forms part of Woodgate's coaching staff.

"Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team," the club said in a statement.

"Jonathan has been appointed as the club's new head coach and has agreed a three-year contract."Woodgate succeeds Tony Pulis, who left at the end of the season after Middlesbrough finished seventh in the Championship to miss out on the promotion playoffs, with fans disgruntled at the style of play as well as results.

"Jonathan's vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity," said Boro chairman Steve Gibson.