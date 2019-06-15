Woodland grabs lead late in 2nd round at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Gary Woodland seized the US Open lead at eight-under par with three holes to play on Friday, back-to-back birdies pushing him past England's Justin Rose.

Rose was in the clubhouse on seven-under 135 after a second-round 70.

The world number four's lead had held up for hours as the likes of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen tried and failed to supplant him.

Woodland, a 35-year-old three-time winner on the US PGA Tour, teed off on 10 and was bogey-free with five birdies through 15 holes.

He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-five fifth, then reached the green at the par-five sixth in two, where he two-putted from 21 feet.

Elsewhere among the late starters, McIlroy had five birdies to offset a bogey and a double-bogey in a two-under 69 for a five-under total of 137, tied with Aaron Wise.