Woodland Holds Off Koepka To Win 119th US Open Golf Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Woodland holds off Koepka to win 119th US Open golf title

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Gary Woodland held off world number one Brooks Koepka down the stretch, capping a two-under par 69 with a birdie at the last to win the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach by three strokes.

Woodland, 35, captured his first major title, and denied two-time defending champion Koepka's bid to become just the second player -- and the first in more than a century -- to win the US Open three straight times.

