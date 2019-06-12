Woods, Koepka ready for classic US Open test

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The 119th US Open at Pebble Beach has the makings of a classic as Tiger Woods returns to the scene of a signature triumph to take on a new generation of stars led by two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, 29, has a chance to do what only one golfer has done before him -- win a third straight US Open title.

It's been more than 100 years since Willie Anderson accomplished the feat, and Koepka says there's no better place to chase history than Pebble Beach, where five prior editions have produced enduring major championship memories.

"It's just such a special place," Koepka said of the scenic course hugging the Pacific coast. "Just the history behind it.

You look at the guys that have won here at Pebble, some of the greatest players that have ever played the game." Jack Nicklaus won the first US Open staged at Pebble Beach in 1972. Ten years later it was Tom Watson and in 1992 Tom Kite.

Woods triumphed in 2000 by a crushing 15 strokes -- still a major championship record -- and Graeme McDowell ended Europe's 40-year US Open drought when he was the last man standing with a classic US Open total of even par 284 in 2010.

Koepka knows history is against his bid for a treble.

"I know the odds are stacked up probably even more against me now to go three in a row than to back it up," Koepka said, noting that "It's hard to win the same event three times in a row."