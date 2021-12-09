UrduPoint.com

Woods To Make Comeback From Injury Next Week

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:33 AM

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Tiger Woods said Wednesday he will make his return to competitive golf at next week's PGA Tour PNC Championship in Florida

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tiger Woods said Wednesday he will make his return to competitive golf at next week's PGA Tour PNC Championship in Florida.

The former world number one, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles in February, will play in the December 16-19 tournament alongside his son Charlie.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," Woods announced on Twitter.

"I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

