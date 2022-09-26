UrduPoint.com

Worcester Suspended From All Competitions By English Rugby Football Union

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2022 | 11:17 PM

English Premiership side Worcester were suspended on Monday from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union after failing to give financial guarantees

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premiership side Worcester were suspended on Monday from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union after failing to give financial guarantees.

Worcester are burdened by debts totalling more than 25 million ($26.5 million), including at least 6 million in unpaid tax, with growing anger expressed towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset-stripping the club.

A statement from the RFU said the owners had not met a deadline of 1600 GMT on Monday to provide proof of insurance cover and funding for the monthly payroll.

"We appreciate this is incredibly difficult news for fans, staff and players," said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney.

"We would like to thank the staff and players who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to enable matches to continue.

"We met with players and staff last week to explain why this action would be necessary and regrettably without assurances in place we have had to take this action to protect everyone's best interests."

