Work begins to lay astro-turf in DG Khan for hockey promotion

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The work to lay astro turf at the hockey ground of the city's oldest park, Company Bagh, has begun under a Rs 110 million project launched on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for promotion of hockey.

The project was materialized by virtue of special interest taken by CM Buzdar and officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), hockey association and national, international and local hockey players termed the development a good omen for promotion of country's national sport, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

Ground work has begun to lay the astro turf and project would complete by March 2020, said an official. The project titled establishment of synthetic turf hockey ground at city park DG Khan is being executed by Project Management Unit (PMU) and Rs 100.

900 million cost was approved and allocated for the financial year 2019-20, according to Punjab sports board.

Member PHF Haroon Saeed, district president hockey association Muhammad Saleem advocate, general secretary Nadeem-ul-Hassan Kaukab, international and national hockey players Farooq Ahmad, Khurram Shahzad, Arsalan Qadir, Faisal Qadir, Zeeshan Bukhari, Muhammad Khalid and Asif Bilal thanked chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for bringing modern hockey facility to the under developed city of DG Khan. It would help local players accustomed to playing on astro turf to enable them compete at international level, they said.