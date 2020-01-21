UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Begins To Lay Astro-turf In DG Khan For Hockey Promotion

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:58 PM

Work begins to lay astro-turf in DG Khan for hockey promotion

The work to lay astro turf at the hockey ground of the city's oldest park, Company Bagh, has begun under a Rs 110 million project launched on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for promotion of hockey

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The work to lay astro turf at the hockey ground of the city's oldest park, Company Bagh, has begun under a Rs 110 million project launched on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for promotion of hockey.

The project was materialized by virtue of special interest taken by CM Buzdar and officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), hockey association and national, international and local hockey players termed the development a good omen for promotion of country's national sport, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

Ground work has begun to lay the astro turf and project would complete by March 2020, said an official. The project titled establishment of synthetic turf hockey ground at city park DG Khan is being executed by Project Management Unit (PMU) and Rs 100.

900 million cost was approved and allocated for the financial year 2019-20, according to Punjab sports board.

Member PHF Haroon Saeed, district president hockey association Muhammad Saleem advocate, general secretary Nadeem-ul-Hassan Kaukab, international and national hockey players Farooq Ahmad, Khurram Shahzad, Arsalan Qadir, Faisal Qadir, Zeeshan Bukhari, Muhammad Khalid and Asif Bilal thanked chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for bringing modern hockey facility to the under developed city of DG Khan. It would help local players accustomed to playing on astro turf to enable them compete at international level, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Chief Minister Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Bagh March 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 minute ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

16 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

39 minutes ago

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

1 hour ago

All arrangements for Pak-Ban T20 cricket matches f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.