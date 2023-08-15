Open Menu

'Work Of Art' Sends Spain Into First World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2023

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

Defender Olga Carmona conjured up "a work of art" to send Spain into their first Women's World Cup final in history on Tuesday and a clash with Australia or England

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Defender Olga Carmona conjured up "a work of art" to send Spain into their first Women's World Cup final in history on Tuesday and a clash with Australia or England.

The skipper capped a frenetic ending to the semi-final at Eden Park in Auckland with a rocket to give Spain a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Proceedings seemed to be drifting towards extra time before suddenly bursting to life when substitute Salma Paralluelo put Spain ahead with nine minutes left.

Rebecka Blomqvist equalised in the 88th minute only for full-back Carmona to score with a superb shot in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the box 60 seconds later.

"We knew it would be a really demanding game mentally," Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

"But they showed they were prepared because in the last minute Olga appeared to produce the work of art she did to take us through."Spain's place in Sunday's final in Sydney is a remarkable journey for a nation who had never previously gone beyond the last 16 at a Women's World Cup.

And for Vilda it is vindication.

