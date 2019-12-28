Work on astro-turf project starts from first week of January

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:16 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : The development work for laying synthetic astro-turf at district hockey ground sports complex would commence from first week of January with the allocation of Rs 155.787 million would be spent on the project.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Saturday that tenders for the project had opened last week in Lahore.

He said work would be completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

He said the provincial government has released an amount of Rs 40 million funds for initial work.

Nadeem said a technical team of the PMU would give time-frame for completion of the project after evaluation and it might took two years.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground-breaking of the project recently during his visit to city.

