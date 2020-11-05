Work on astroturf project to commence after permission from revenue deptt

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Sports department was awaiting permission from revenue department for starting construction work on astroturf project of hockey ground which will be built on 80 kanals land fixed at Matti Tal Road.

Divisional sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the land identification process had been completed and they were waiting official letter from revenue department for commencing work.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) will start work on astroturf project after getting prior permission.

He informed that Rs 100 million funds out of total cost of Rs 155.787 millions had already been released for the project concerned.

Nadeem said that he was writing a letter to Deputy Commissioner for permission to start work on the project.

DSO said that it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area and added that a better place would be available for the hockey players.