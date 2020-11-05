UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Astroturf Project To Commence After Permission From Revenue Deptt

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Work on astroturf project to commence after permission from revenue deptt

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Sports department was awaiting permission from revenue department for starting construction work on astroturf project of hockey ground which will be built on 80 kanals land fixed at Matti Tal Road.

Divisional sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the land identification process had been completed and they were waiting official letter from revenue department for commencing work.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) will start work on astroturf project after getting prior permission.

He informed that Rs 100 million funds out of total cost of Rs 155.787 millions had already been released for the project concerned.

Nadeem said that he was writing a letter to Deputy Commissioner for permission to start work on the project.

DSO said that it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area and added that a better place would be available for the hockey players.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Road From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

11 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

11 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

11 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.