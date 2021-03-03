Work on ICC-standard Hayatabad Cricket Stadium to be completed in June

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The expansion project of Hayatabad Sports Complex to make the stadium as per International Cricket Council's (ICC) standard with provision of multiple facilities would be completed in June this year with a cost of Rs 994 million.

The expansion project of Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar under the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing and during a detailed visit, the G-Four of the main pavilion is near to completion of the total five story building with multiple facilities.

The separate women gymnasium and a swimming pool were also being built along with the cricketing facilities.

It may be recalled that the expansion project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak were also present.

The project will be completed by June, which will include the main pavilion, general stands, digital scoreboard, media boxes for both print and electronic media, enhancing overall capacity of the spectators from 2000 to 7000 with fully equipped sitting and wash rooms blocks.

A fitness gym, second in Pakistan after Islamabad, having all digital facilities, has been set up at Hayatabad Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 100 million. A plan is also underway to provide indoor sports facilities for women athletes at a cost of Rs 100 million, which will be completed by December 2021 Hayatabad Sports Complex swimming pool will cost Rs 90 million, the project will be completed by June. Upon completion of the upgrade of Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, international and PSL matches will be held after the expansion of the Sports Complex.

The project will provide fitness facilities to men and women, provide sports training as well as training opportunities for athletes, as well as local competitions. Other projects of the Sports Department include upgrading of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at a cost of Rs 1.40 billion, construction of a new cricket stadium at Kalam (which will cost Rs 358 million), Peshawar Sports Complex, Mardan Sports Complex, Bannu Sports Complex.

These include changing and laying of Astroturf, Islamia College University Peshawar, Charsadda Sports Complex, Kohat Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan Sports Complex and laying Astroturf in Swat Sports Complex.

The Tartan Track of Peshawar Sports Complex will be improved, 70 percent work has been completed in Kohat Sports Complex while 50 percent work in Dera Ismail Khan Sports Complex and 50 percent work in Bannu Sports Complex had also been completed. Four international standard squash courts have been constructed in Peshawar Sports Complex while 10 more squash courts were being constructed in various educational institutions.

The plans were under construction to build cycling velodrome, football stadium, hockey stadium, swimming pool, bowling alley, indoor shooting and multipurpose indoor gymnasium, mini golf club on 350 kanals of land in Peshawar. Construction of sports stadiums in eight district headquarters has been completed, while work is in progress in five playgrounds have been completed in 66 Tehsils.

When contacted Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports said that a team of NESPAK (the consultant) and National Logistic Cell (NLC), (the contractors), are currently working day and night to complete the projects in its timeline setup before the projects.