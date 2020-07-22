Work on playground for special players in Mardan, Badminton Hall in Malakand begins

Work on the construction of Badminton Hall at Tota Kan in Malakand and for the first time in the country's history playground for special players at Mardan Sports Complex was inaugurated under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 1000 playing ground facilities program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Work on the construction of Badminton Hall at Tota Kan in Malakand and for the first time in the country's history playground for special players at Mardan Sports Complex was inaugurated under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 1000 playing ground facilities program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Project Director of 1000 Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Director Amir Mohammad, Assistant Director Kashif Farhan and District Sports Officer Syed Zaman were also present on the occasion.

The badminton hall will be completed in six months at a cost of Rs 5 million, Murad Ali said while addressing the ceremony. Grounds are being constructed in Malakand, Sakhakot and other Tehsils under the project, he informed.

Rehmat Wazir welcomed the Badminton Hall and said that it would not only provide sports opportunities to the youth but also protect them from negative activities and create a healthy society.

Meanwhile, work on the construction of a playground for the special players, for the first time in the country's history to have a separate place for special players, was formally inaugurated at the Mardan Sports Complex by Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Mohammad.

Special players including wheelchair cricketer Ayaz Khan, international table tennis players Ihsan Danish, Zawar Zia and others were also present at this historical moment wherein Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan specially announced the facilities by fulfilling his promise made with special players.

The ground will be completed in six months where only special players will be able to play cricket, football and other sports. The playground will cost Rs 5 million.

District Sports Officer Mardan Afzar was also present on the occasion.