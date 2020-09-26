Work on Prime Minister 1000 Sports Ground Projects under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs 5.5 billion is in full swing and so far more than 200 sports facilities have been completed in different districts across the province including merged tribal areas

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Work on Prime Minister 1000 Sports Ground Projects under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs 5.5 billion is in full swing and so far more than 200 sports facilities have been completed in different districts across the province including merged tribal areas.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the special direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Project Director PM's 1000 Grounds Projects Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Betni, Deputy Director Syed Muhammad Zahida Shah and Assistant Director Arsalan Ahmad visited Bajaur district of the merged areas.

The team visited various grounds in Bajaur accompanied by District Sports Officers and other officials. The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's mega project worth Rs 5.5 billion has so far provided one thousand sports facilities in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts.

With the completion of more than 200 facilities, the project will be completed in 2023.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, steps have been taken by ensuring visit across the province to check and inspect the ongoing work on different projects.

In this regard, the project management team visited Bajaur district and inspected various sites there including Government High in Khar sub-division. Construction of Basketball, cricket pitches and Volleyball Court at school Louis Sam, construction of Badminton Court at Lur Louis Sam Khar Bajaur.

The team also visited and inspected the up-gradation of Ghulam Tehsil Mamond Cricket Ground, construction of Volleyball, Basketball and Badminton Courts at Tehsil Mamun Gaon Shagu, upgradation of Bajaur Cricket Ground, Volleyball Court, Cricket and Football Ground in Salarzai Tehsil, Basketball Court, Cricket Ground in Atmankhel Tehsil, Badminton Court and Table Tennis Table will be provided.