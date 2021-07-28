PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Project Director Prime Minister1000 Playground and sports facilities Murad Ali Mohmand on Wednesday said that speedy work on the project was underway and all the 151 playgrounds would be handed over to the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by December this year.

"We have international standard playing facilities in almost all districts of the province after the completion of the 151 projects, costing Rs. 2.5 billion", he said.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is monitoring the progress of each of the playground facilities and many of the projects are in the final stages of completion.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that the government is striving to provide the best facilities to the players which will produce the best players not only at national but international levels. He said introduction of the synthetic Badminton flooring to KP would certainly enable our players to play on these international standard facilities.

He said indoor hall of the Badminton Courts in Hayatabad Sports Complex under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects has already opened for playing purposes and recently KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra inaugurated the facilities having four international stand courts with synthetic flooring.

The facilities of this indoor hall have been handed over to the Directorate of Sports KP and soon a camp of the players would be hosted.

The flooring cost Rs. 6 million.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that 25 badminton courts are being constructed across the province out of which many are being renovated for which Rs. Rs. 250 has been allocated. Badminton courts have been set up in every district, he informed, including merged tribal areas.

"We are trying to complete it in time and according to the funds released by the provincial government, initially a total of 150 sports facilities are being completed which will see a new change in the sports facilities in the province, "he said.

He said, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, all the projects are being reviewed and the quality of the projects is also being checked at different stages with the PMU team and Engineering Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, Engineer Paras Ahmad, Engineer Umar Shehzad, Deputy Director Zahid Shah, Deputy Director Arsalan, Amir Rehman have paid visit to different venues and thoroughly checked the quality of work and use of proper material.

He said that our target in the current budget is to complete 250 projects in the first phase. He also paid special attention to ensure equal opportunities to the female players and that is why work was being done on developing a separate gymnasium for females in each of the Division Headquarters.