PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Work on 96 different sports playing ground project worth Rs 486 million in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts has entered into its final phase and PC-1 of 28 new projects worth Rs. 291 million have been sent for approval, Additional Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan told media here on Friday.

Junaid Khan said "According to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in the light of special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, work on one thousand sports facilities project is in full swing and so far, various projects are in the final stages of completion." Junaid Khan said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate the completed projects as a request in this connection has already been sent to him. Sports projects are underway across the province under the auspices of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Khan said.

He said DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Merged Areas Nawaz Khan, Project Director Prime Minister's 1000 Sports Grounds Facility Murad Ali, Deputy Director Sports Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Munir Abbas, DD Amir Mohammad, DD Zahid Shah, AD Kashif Farhan and other were working round the clock to ensure timely completion of these projects.

He said "The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is personally monitoring the whole process of the sports projects including two mega projects like Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and up gradation of cricket, football grounds and other facilities at Hayatabad Sports Complex." He said up gradation of Jamrud Sports Complex's Cricket, Football, Squash Courts, Indoor Gymnasium in Khyber District, Upgradation of the Sports Complex in Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu with Tartan Trace and Hockey Turf, Development of Sports Complex and Atif Shaheed Football Complex in Orakzai District were some the projects currently going on.

He disclosed that at present, 96 schemes worth Rs 486 million were being worked on in different districts of KP. The Directorate General of Sports KP has sent 28 new projects worth Rs 291 million under the Umbrella Scheme included in the Annual Development Program to the government for approval through PC-I to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, who himself, remained a good hockey and badminton player.

He said"The PC-1 of the 28 different schemes is worth Rs. 291 million sent by the DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak. The projects include Badminton Hall in Govt Post Graduate College Bannu, Badminton Hall in Township Bannu, Badminton Hall in Govt Higher Secondary Hayatullah Shaheed School, Rajar, Charsadda." The other projects including Tehsil Playground Trincomalee Charsadda, Shabqadar Charsadda, Neeli Kothe Dera Ismail Khan, Islamia school Dera Ismail Khan, Prowa Dera Ismail Khan, Insaf Park Dera Ismail Khan.

He said preference has been given to the state land besides the facilities of grounds were also developing in different educational institutions as well. Tehsil playground in Govt Higher Secondary School Mayar, Dir Lower, Captain Zaheerul islam Shaheed, Kohat Sports Complex, Khairabad, Nowshera, Benazir Women's University Peshawar, Pabini Janda Swabi, Chhota Lahore Swabi, Government Degree College Tank, Station Road Stadium Tank, Tank Sports Complex, Mayar, Mardan, construction of Badminton Halls at Toro, Tehsil playground in Mardan.

Similarly, Tehsil playground in Hanif Khan Memorial Sports Complex Malakand, Qambar Swat Playground. Each hall would cost Rs. 9.59 million for construction of two tennis courts at University of Peshawar and the same numbers of Tennis Courts in Islamia College University Peshawar with an added facilities gifted by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of a Astro-Turf and Tartan Track facilities. Rs. 10.2 million for construction of tennis courts at Police Line Peshawar.

In total, these projects would cost more than Rs 291 million. Under the project, 96 projects worth Rs 486 million would be completed in the province, including Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda at a cost of Rs 99 million. Junaid Khan said that a total of 100 Open Air Gymnasium has been approved with own interest by the Chief Minister KP for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas for both men and women players, out of 100 35 have already been installed and work on other continues.

One Open-Air-Gym would cost Rs. 5 million. He said a Polo ground in Mohmand would cost Rs. 99 million with 15 other Polo grounds to be developed in Upper and Lower Chitral for the promotion of King Game Polo development.

He said currently only in Mardan work on nine different sports projects are underway including a separate playing ground with all multiple sports facilities only for special people. He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan had promised with the special persons when he was Sports Minister and being a Chief Minister of the province, he fulfilled that promise for the development of a separate, it would be the first in Pakistan for special players in Mardan.

He said besides this work was also in progress on developing facilities like Boxing Arena, Football and Cricket grounds and badminton halls in Mardan. He said Rs. 20 million has been allocated for various sports projects in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan. A playground at Governor Model School in South Waziristan, a football ground at Hamza Baba Park in Khyber District, a cricket academy and a futsal ground at Hamza Sports Complex, Landikotal, Khyber District, Rs 5 million, has been allocated for basketball and cricket academy at Lower Dir, Badminton Hall and playground were being constructed in Swat. Rs 25 million has been allocated for the construction of Playground, Basketball, Volleyball Courts, Open-Air-Gym and Badminton Hall in Kabul.

He said certainly with such development of sports infrastructure would help in promoting sports activities all across KP and merged tribal districts.

"The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has clear instruction of promoting youth activities and for this purpose steps have been taken to development playing facilities in all districts," Junaid Khan concluded.