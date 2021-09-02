Work under Prime Minister 1000 Playground at Sakhakot completed

MALAKAND, Sept. 02 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) ::The work on Playground under Prime Minister 1000 Sports Facilities at Sakhakot, Malakand completed with the cost of Rs. 4.95 million.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand told APP during his visit to the site on Thursday that roject under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities in Sakhakot, Malakand Davison was completed with field Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad having thoroughly monitored the ways and means before handing over the ground to the concerned authorities for playing purposes.

District Sports Officer Malakand Muhammad Naveed, elders of the areas and players in large number were also present. Wali Muhammad, an elder of the area, thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood for extending all out facilities to the youth of the area who have not such facilities earlier on.

He said with the construction of multiple purpose ground.

Project under the supervision of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is going in full swing as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The control of the ground was handed over to the concerned authorities. DSO Malakand Region Muhammad Naveed, Field Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umer Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that Rs 4.95 million was spent on the renovation of the ground including the volleyball court. 'Three cricket pitches with nets', improvement of football ground and installation of poles, water supply and sanitation, boundary wall fencing and with it solar lights are being installed.

He also paid tribute to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and the entire PMU and Engineering team of the Directorate of Sports KP for successful completion of the project.

Earlier, Engr. Paras Ahmad briefed the Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand about the works completed in time and the control of the ground was given to DSO.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that in light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, billions of rupees are being spent for the improvement of sports infrastructure in the province which is being completed in phases to provide the best facilities to the players at their doorstep.

This will give them opportunities to come forward, avoid wasting talent and give the players their due facility.