Workshop 'Essentials of Nutrition in Sports, Fitness' held at PSB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Health Association of Nutrition and Dietetics Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) organized an expert workshop dedicated to the topic "Essentials of Nutrition in Sports and Fitness" here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The workshop provided an extensive overview on seven topic which included Optimizing Nutrition in Sports Performance, Sports Psychology, The Role of Super and Natural Foods on Body Development, The Synergistic effects of Nutrition and Physical activity on Mental and Organ Health, Sports Nutrition and Athletic Development, The Role of Supplements and Nutraceuticals in Sports and Fitness, Anti-Doping Regulatory Framework; The Narrow line Between use and misuse of Nutritional Supplements, and lastly, Talk on Role of Media in Sports and Fitness, said a press release issued here.

Speakers Ayeza Umer (HOD Clinical Nutrition Dept. Quaid e Azam International Hospital), Ms. Qurat ul Ain (Sports Psychologist Pakistan Sports Board), Dr. Rao SanaUllah (PhD UMT Lahore), Ms. Mariya Khan (Vostro World Islamabad), Dr. Waseem Ullah (CEO Ginnastic Nutrition), Mr. Muhammad Abbas (CEO Jacked Nutrition), Dr. Waqar (Chairman WADA Pakistan), and Mr. Bilal Azfar Abbasi (Health and Media Advisor) briefed on the said topics.

Umer Tanveer Butt Chairman Punjab food Authority, Akbar Durrani Secretary Information and Broadcasting and Mrs. Amna Imran Khan Director General Pakistan Sports Board also graced the workshop with their presence and valuable remaks.

The workshop helped to raise awareness of nutrition, fitness, nutritional issues and the potential challenges ahead in the lofe of athletes. This workshop provided a forum for dialogue between national regulatory authorities, students, athletes, professionals and other stakeholders. In penal discussion session questions were also raised by audience and answered by proficient speakers of health, nutrition, sports and fitness industry in the question answer session.

Certificates and Suvinoirs were presented to guests and organizing team.

The event concluded with the closing remarks of Abdullah Sarfraz (President Health Association of Nutrition and Dietetics Pakistan), who showed his gratitude towards the guests, guest speakers, partners, participants and the organizing team. All stakeholders and guests appreciated the efforts and assured their full support to spread such activities nationwide.

Dr. Manan Haider and Muhammad Azam Dar, Dy. Director General (Tech) were also present on the occasion.