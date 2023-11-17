Workshop on traditional Kho Kho Game held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A workshop on traditional 'Kho Kho game' was held by the Government Girls Degree College F.B area Al Noor here Friday. The workshop was attended by four colleges including Apwa Government Girls Degree College, H.I Osmania Government Girls College, Government Girls College Block K and the host College Government Girls Degree College Alnoor.

President Sindh Kho Kho Association Dr. M Arif Hafeez announced a tournament for the promotion of Kho Kho game.

He said that Kho Kho was a very famous game and played internationally. Moreover, in the upcoming Sindh games, best player would be selected through this tournament, he said.

On the occasion, international player and Secretary of Karachi Kho Kho Association Shahroz Alvi informed the participants about the game and its techniques, rules and innovations.