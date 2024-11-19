Workshop On "World Boxing” To Be Beneficial For Players: Maryam Keerio
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
A Workshop on "World Boxing Competition Rules, Doping and Fitness" was held at Sindh Sports Board Hostel Hall Hyderabad under the auspices of Sindh Boxing Association
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A Workshop on "World Boxing Competition Rules, Doping and Fitness" was held at Sindh Sports board Hostel Hall Hyderabad under the auspices of Sindh Boxing Association.
Maryam Keerio, DSO Hyderabad, Muhammad Asghar Baloch, President Sindh Boxing Association, Perwaiz Ahmad Shaikh Associate Secretary Sindh Olympic Association, Ahmed Nawaz, President PDP Foundation Pakistan, Sardar Atta Muhammad Baloch, President Hyderabad Divisional Boxing Association and Rameez Raja Coordinator Hyderabad Olympic Sports Committee participated.
After the recitation of the Holy Quran, President Sindh Boxing Association Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the participants and informed them about the significance, usefulness and necessity of this workshop.
Muhammad Asghar Baloch gave awareness about world boxing affairs and rules and conducted practical exercises later.
Ahmad Nawaz informed about important points related to doping & its control. Maryam Keerio provided information on various fitness and sports techniques.
Before the prize distribution ceremony, awards and shields were presented to the guest speakers and certificates were distributed among the participants by Chief guest Maryam Keerio alongwith Asghar Baloch.
In the end, Sardar Atta Muhammad Baloch thanked the participants and praised Muhammad Asghar Baloch for his services in boxing. Boxers, coaches and male female officials from different districts participated in the workshop.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC
More Stories From Sports
-
Ubaid takes 8-fer, Qasim, Bilal stroke centuries in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy10 seconds ago
-
Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title3 hours ago
-
World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 continues3 hours ago
-
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur3 hours ago
-
Annual sports event of Circle Dehmatore primary schools concludes4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens battle to keep pace at stumps on day 24 hours ago
-
Pakistani trio moves in Int’l Squash Championship quarterfinals4 hours ago
-
NA body wants PSB to ensure sports feds have rules, by-laws in 30 days5 hours ago
-
No written response yet from India on ICC Champions Trophy 20246 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands march in New Zealand Maori rights protest7 hours ago
-
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach10 hours ago
-
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off23 hours ago