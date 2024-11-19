Open Menu

Workshop On "World Boxing” To Be Beneficial For Players: Maryam Keerio

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A Workshop on "World Boxing Competition Rules, Doping and Fitness" was held at Sindh Sports board Hostel Hall Hyderabad under the auspices of Sindh Boxing Association.

Maryam Keerio, DSO Hyderabad, Muhammad Asghar Baloch, President Sindh Boxing Association, Perwaiz Ahmad Shaikh Associate Secretary Sindh Olympic Association, Ahmed Nawaz, President PDP Foundation Pakistan, Sardar Atta Muhammad Baloch, President Hyderabad Divisional Boxing Association and Rameez Raja Coordinator Hyderabad Olympic Sports Committee participated.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, President Sindh Boxing Association Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the participants and informed them about the significance, usefulness and necessity of this workshop.

Muhammad Asghar Baloch gave awareness about world boxing affairs and rules and conducted practical exercises later.

Ahmad Nawaz informed about important points related to doping & its control. Maryam Keerio provided information on various fitness and sports techniques.

Before the prize distribution ceremony, awards and shields were presented to the guest speakers and certificates were distributed among the participants by Chief guest Maryam Keerio alongwith Asghar Baloch.

In the end, Sardar Atta Muhammad Baloch thanked the participants and praised Muhammad Asghar Baloch for his services in boxing. Boxers, coaches and male female officials from different districts participated in the workshop.

