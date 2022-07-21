UrduPoint.com

World 100m Champion Kerley Out Of World Relays With Injury

Muhammad Rameez Published July 21, 2022 | 08:20 AM

World 100m champion Kerley out of world relays with injury

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :World 100m champion Fred Kerley has been ruled out of the US team for the 4x100m relay with a "slight injury to his quadriceps", a team official said Wednesday.

Kerley saw his hopes of a world sprint double go up in smoke Tuesday as he failed to advance from the semi-finals of the 200m, complaining at the time of what he said was a cramp in his thigh.

"Fred suffered a slight injury to his quadriceps during the 200m semi-final. He'll no longer be able to run the 4x100 relay in the week," the official told AFP.

Heats for the men's relay are scheduled for Friday, with the final on Saturday.

The US relay team can still call upon on the likes of Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommell, who completed the 100m podium in a US cleansweep, as well as Elijah Hall, Kyree King and Josephus Lyles.

Related Topics

World From

Recent Stories

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

8 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

8 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

8 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

8 hours ago
 Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.