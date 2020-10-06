- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:58 PM
Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.
World number 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before the tournament and is the first Argentine woman to reach the last four of a major since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004.
The 23-year-old Podoroska will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday's final.