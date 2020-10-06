UrduPoint.com
World 131 Podoroska Becomes First Qualifier To Make Women's French Open Semis

Tue 06th October 2020

World 131 Podoroska becomes first qualifier to make women's French Open semis

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

World number 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before the tournament and is the first Argentine woman to reach the last four of a major since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004.

The 23-year-old Podoroska will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday's final.

