UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World 292 Gasanova Stuns Ex-number One Pliskova In Abu Dhabi

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:33 PM

World 292 Gasanova stuns ex-number one Pliskova in Abu Dhabi

Russian qualifier and world number 292 Anastasia Gasanova sent former top-ranked Karolina Pliskova crashing out of the season-opening Abu Dhabi WTA event on Saturday in a straight sets triumph

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian qualifier and world number 292 Anastasia Gasanova sent former top-ranked Karolina Pliskova crashing out of the season-opening Abu Dhabi WTA event on Saturday in a straight sets triumph.

The 21-year-old Gasanova won 6-2, 6-4 to reach the round of 16 and record her first ever victory over a player in the top 100.

Gasanova, making her main draw debut, needed just 73 minutes to see off the third seed.

"I'm really surprised, but when I woke up today, I thought, 'Why not? Why can't I win this match?'," said Gasanova.

"Actually, I had thought I would lose in qualies or something like that, but I just kept pushing myself, like, I need to win and I want to win." Gasanova goes on to face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina eased past Russian veteran and two-time Grand Slam runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-1.

Greece's Maria Sakkari, seeded nine, defeated US teenager Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-2.

Related Topics

World Russia Abu Dhabi Vera Spain Event Top

Recent Stories

Estonia Administers More Than 10,000 Coronavirus V ..

3 minutes ago

Queen, Prince Philip given Covid-19 jab as UK case ..

12 minutes ago

Ilicic inspires Atalanta to Benevento rout

12 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 minutes ago

'Some American investors exploring opportunities t ..

20 minutes ago

Schalke avoid Bundesliga longest winless run after ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.