World Anti-Doping Agency Cancels Annual Symposium Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday it had canceled an annual symposium due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"As the current outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) continues to develop, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regrets to announce the cancellation of the Agency's Annual Symposium and related Athlete Session that were to be held at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland on 17-18 and 19 March 2020 respectively," WADA said in a statement.

"WADA took this decision based on the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health's (FOPH's) announcement today banning large-scale gatherings of more than 1,000 people in Switzerland until 15 March 2020," it said.