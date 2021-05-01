World Athletics Admits 4 Russian Athletes to International Competitions in Neutral Status

World Athletics has given three-time world champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene, world champion in pole vault Anzhelika Sidorova, high jumper Ilia Ivaniuk and pole vaulter Aksana Gataullina the status of neutral athletes to participate in international competitions

In March, the World Athletics Council decided to renew the issuance of neutral athlete status for international competitions to Russian athletes who meet certain criteria.