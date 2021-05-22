World Athletics Approves 23 More Russian Athletes to Compete Under 'Neutral' Status

The international athletics federation, World Athletics, granted the status of authorised neutral athlete (ANA) on Saturday to 23 Russian athletes who were otherwise under a national umbrella ban over doping

"The World Athletics Doping Review board has agreed that the applications of 23 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," World Athletics said.

Together with another four Russian athletes who were cleared for ANA on April 30, the total number of Russian neutral status holders has thus been brought to 27.

ANA status is a prerequisite for Russian athletes to access international competitions due to limitations imposed on RusAF over a doping scandal in 2015.

While there is no cap on how many Russian athletes with ANA can compete in regular international competitions, the championships, including the Olympic Games, are limited to 10 people.