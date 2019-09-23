UrduPoint.com
World Athletics Body Maintains Russia Ban Over Doping: IAAF

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:24 PM

The IAAF said Monday it would maintain a ban on the Russian athletics federation pending analysis of data from the Russian anti-doping laboratory covering the 2011-2015 period when state-sponsored doping was prevalent

"The council endorsed the strongest recommendation we've probably had from the taskforce that Russia remains suspended," International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe said following a meeting of the body's council in Doha ahead of the World Championships.

