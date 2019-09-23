World athletics body maintains Russia ban over doping: IAAF

The IAAF said Monday it would maintain a ban on the Russian athletics federation pending analysis of data from the Russian anti-doping laboratory covering the 2011-2015 period when state-sponsored doping was prevalent

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The IAAF said Monday it would maintain a ban on the Russian athletics federation pending analysis of data from the Russian anti-doping laboratory covering the 2011-2015 period when state-sponsored doping was prevalent.

"The council endorsed the strongest recommendation we've probably had from the taskforce that Russia remains suspended," International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe said following a meeting of the body's council in Doha ahead of the World Championships.