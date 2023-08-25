World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem qualified for the Paris Olympics with a massive throw of 86.79m in his third attempt in the qualifying rounds of World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Friday

BUDAPEST (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) , Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem qualified for the Paris Olympics with a massive throw of 86.79m in his third attempt in the qualifying rounds of World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Friday.

The feat also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships, to be held on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who is the Commonwealth Games gold medalist, finished at the top in Group B. Overall he ended second after India's Neeraj Chopra, who launched his campaign with a monstrous 88.77m throw in Group A.

The qualifying mark for the 2024 Paris Olympics is 85.

50m. The qualifying window commenced on July 1.

Arshad's first attempt was not impressive as he began with a throw, measuring 70.63m. However, he was quite impressive with a 81.53m throw in his second effort.

Nadeem shot to stardom when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics. Last year, he ended fifth in the World Championship. But soon afterwards, he made the history when in the Commonwealth Games he claimed the gold medal with a huge throw of 90.18m at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham (United Kingdom).That feat also saw him becoming the first South Asian to cross the 90m mark.