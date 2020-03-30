UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Championships Moving To 2022: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

World athletics championships moving to 2022: organisers

The 2021 world athletics championships will be shifted to 2022 to accommodate the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics, World Athletics said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The 2021 world athletics championships will be shifted to 2022 to accommodate the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics, World Athletics said Monday.

The announcement came immediately after Olympics organisers said the 2020 Tokyo Games -- postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will now take place on July 23-August 8, 2021.

That means the world athletics championships that were scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, on August 6-15, 2021 can no longer be held on those dates.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC," World Athletics said in a statement.

"This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships."Track and field is the traditional centrepiece of an Olympic Games.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Eugene July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh CM establishes Emergency Fund in fight again ..

24 minutes ago

5 persons' corona test reports found positive

3 minutes ago

Ejaz Shah appeals citizen to stay at home, follow ..

3 minutes ago

Austria to make supermarket shoppers wear face mas ..

3 minutes ago

Polish President Duda's Rating Surges to 54.6% Ahe ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Approaches 6, ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.