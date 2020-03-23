UrduPoint.com
World Athletics Chief Coe Calls For Olympics Postponement

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:44 PM

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, written before Sunday's IOC meeting, Coe said holding the Games in July 2020 was "neither feasible nor desirable" because of the global crisis.

"Whilst we all know that different parts of the world are at different stages of the virus, the unanimous view across all our areas is that an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable," Coe said in his letter.

Canada has already pulled out of the Games and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted a delay may be "inevitable".

The IOC said a decision should come within weeks.

