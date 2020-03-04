UrduPoint.com
World Athletics Chief To Coordinate Sanctions Against Russian Athletes - Russian Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, is set to coordinate sanctions against Russian athletes and work on recommendations for granting a neutral status to them, Evgeny Yurchenko, the newly elected president of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF), said on Wednesday

"Mr. Coe assured us that he will now work on finalizing recommendations regarding the fate of ARAF � the recommendations will be submitted to the next World Athletics Council meeting [scheduled for March 11-12]. These recommendations will relate to the consideration of sanctions for previous violations of anti-doping rules that will be imposed on the ARAF, the beginning of the process of issuing a neutral status to Russian athletes for their international performance and the launch of the process of restoring full membership for the ARAF in World Athletics," Yurchenko told reporters.

In November 2015, World Athletics provisionally suspended the ARAF athletes after the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) independent commission accused Russia of multiple anti-doping rules violations. Russia has admitted that there were individual cases of the rules being broken but rejected claims that it had a state-coordinated doping program.

