World Athletics Confirms RusAF Did Not Pay Fine Before July 1 Deadline

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:38 PM

World Athletics Confirms RusAF Did Not Pay Fine Before July 1 Deadline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The World Athletics Association confirmed that the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has not paid the fine imposed for alleged systemic doping in sports before the July 1 deadline.

"World Athletics can confirm that it has not received the payments due from the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) on 1 July, nor any information on when the monies may be paid, despite reminders and correspondence with the Federation," the statement said.

