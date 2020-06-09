UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Continental Tour Restarts With Prague Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:43 PM

World Athletics continental tour restarts with Prague meeting

World Athletics saw its Continental Tour resume with the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :World Athletics saw its Continental Tour resume with the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday.

The tournament, which features 11 events, started with the women's pole vault and finished with the men's 200m.

Local star Pavel Maslak won the men's 200m in 20.82 seconds, Jan Veleba edged European indoor 60m champion Jan Volko of Slovakia to take the men's 100m title in 10.21.

2018 European silver medallist Nikola Ogrodnikova was in a class of her own in the javelin event to win with a distance of 64.22m.

Related Topics

World Prague Czech Republic Slovakia Women Silver Event

Recent Stories

Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding

41 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

3 minutes ago

DPO reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago

More than 27,000 employees await official residenc ..

2 minutes ago

Study shows 75 pct of Australians hold bias agains ..

2 minutes ago

Democratic Leadership in Congress Urges Trump to R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.