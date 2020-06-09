World Athletics continental tour restarts with Prague meeting

World Athletics saw its Continental Tour resume with the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :World Athletics saw its Continental Tour resume with the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday.

The tournament, which features 11 events, started with the women's pole vault and finished with the men's 200m.

Local star Pavel Maslak won the men's 200m in 20.82 seconds, Jan Veleba edged European indoor 60m champion Jan Volko of Slovakia to take the men's 100m title in 10.21.

2018 European silver medallist Nikola Ogrodnikova was in a class of her own in the javelin event to win with a distance of 64.22m.