World Athletics Council Approves Plan For Russian Athletics Federation's Reinstatement

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

World Athletics Council Approves Plan for Russian Athletics Federation's Reinstatement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The World Athletics Council has approved the plan to reinstate the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), World Athletics said on Monday.

"Following detailed work by World Athletics' Russia Taskforce, its independent experts, and RusAF, a final plan for the reinstatement of RusAF to membership of World Athletics was recommended to the World Athletics Council last week," the statement says

It is noted that the World Athletics Council unanimously approved the recommendations of the taskforce.

More Stories From Sports

