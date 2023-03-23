World Athletics Doping Ban On Russia Lifted
Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2023 | 11:04 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :World Athletics on Thursday lifted the ban on the Russian track and field federation.
The federation was banned in 2015 after World Anti-Doping Agency report identified cases of "doping".
Just a handful of Russian athletes took part in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.