World Athletics Doping Ban On Russia Lifted

Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2023

World Athletics on Thursday lifted the ban on the Russian track and field federation

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :World Athletics on Thursday lifted the ban on the Russian track and field federation.

The federation was banned in 2015 after World Anti-Doping Agency report identified cases of "doping".

Just a handful of Russian athletes took part in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

