UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Fines Russian Athletics Federation $10Mln For Anti-Doping Rules Breach

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

World Athletics Fines Russian Athletics Federation $10Mln for Anti-Doping Rules Breach

The World Athletics said on Thursday it would impose a $10 million fine on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) for anti-doping rules breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The World Athletics said on Thursday it would impose a $10 million fine on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) for anti-doping rules breach.

"The World Athletics Council today fined the Russian Athletics Federation $10 million for breaching the sport's Anti-Doping Rules, and, while reinstating the Authorised Neutral Athlete process for Russian athletes, has capped at 10 the number of Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA) allowed to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other specified World Athletics and European Athletics senior events," the World Athletics said in a statement.

The head of the World Athletics Task Force, Rune Andersen, said that in the end of the year discussions would take place on whether to maintain the cap at 10, increase it or decrease it.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed the belief that "clean" Russian athletes should be allowed to compete, and the neutral status was a proper decision.

"There is no restriction on the number of ANA athletes that can compete in international one-day events around the world, once they have been granted ANA status by World Athletics Doping Review board," the World Athletics went on to say.

The World Athletics Council has approved a new set of criteria for RusAF's reinstatement, including the need for two World Athletics-designated experts to participate in the work of the Reinstatement Commission, which RusAF should establish. The commission is expected to "draw up a detailed plan to ingrain throughout Russian Athletics a zero tolerance for doping culture."

Related Topics

World Russia Fine Tokyo 2020 Olympics Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

31 minutes ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister paying attention on development of ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court for re-auction of petrol pump sites ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of writ agai ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.