World Athletics Fines Russian Athletics Federation $10Mln for Anti-Doping Rules Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The World Athletics said on Thursday it would impose a $10 million fine on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) for anti-doping rules breach.

"The World Athletics Council today fined the Russian Athletics Federation $10 million for breaching the sport's Anti-Doping Rules, and, while reinstating the Authorised Neutral Athlete process for Russian athletes, has capped at 10 the number of Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA) allowed to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other specified World Athletics and European Athletics senior events," the World Athletics said in a statement.

The head of the World Athletics Task Force, Rune Andersen, said that in the end of the year discussions would take place on whether to maintain the cap at 10, increase it or decrease it.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed the belief that "clean" Russian athletes should be allowed to compete, and the neutral status was a proper decision.

"There is no restriction on the number of ANA athletes that can compete in international one-day events around the world, once they have been granted ANA status by World Athletics Doping Review board," the World Athletics went on to say.

The World Athletics Council has approved a new set of criteria for RusAF's reinstatement, including the need for two World Athletics-designated experts to participate in the work of the Reinstatement Commission, which RusAF should establish. The commission is expected to "draw up a detailed plan to ingrain throughout Russian Athletics a zero tolerance for doping culture."