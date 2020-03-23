UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Head Reportedly Asks IOC' Bach To Postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:20 AM

World Athletics Head Reportedly Asks IOC' Bach to Postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a letter to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach that the summer Olympic Games, due to take place in Tokyo in July, are currently "neither feasible nor desirable."

Earlier in the day, Bach announced that the final decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics will or will not be postponed due to COVID-19 would be made within four weeks. He also sad the scenario of canceling the games was off the table.

In a letter to Bach, as published by CBC sports, Coe wrote "Whilst we all know that different parts of the world are at different stages of the virus, the unanimous view across all our areas is that an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable.

"

"No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but as I have said publicly, we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety," he said.

Coe outlined several reasons as to why he though the games must be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among them concerns over competition fairness which are brought about by the fact that many athletes cannot train properly in time of quarantine which, in turn, increases chances of injuries and health risks for themselves and their family.

 The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. Several qualifiers have already been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Sports Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Family Event All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

2 hours ago

UAE government to close shopping centres for two r ..

3 hours ago

UAE suspends all inbound, outbound passenger fligh ..

3 hours ago

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

5 hours ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.