World Athletics Head Reportedly Asks IOC' Bach to Postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a letter to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach that the summer Olympic Games, due to take place in Tokyo in July, are currently "neither feasible nor desirable."

Earlier in the day, Bach announced that the final decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics will or will not be postponed due to COVID-19 would be made within four weeks. He also sad the scenario of canceling the games was off the table.

In a letter to Bach, as published by CBC sports, Coe wrote "Whilst we all know that different parts of the world are at different stages of the virus, the unanimous view across all our areas is that an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable.

"

"No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but as I have said publicly, we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety," he said.

Coe outlined several reasons as to why he though the games must be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among them concerns over competition fairness which are brought about by the fact that many athletes cannot train properly in time of quarantine which, in turn, increases chances of injuries and health risks for themselves and their family.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. Several qualifiers have already been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.