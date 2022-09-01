UrduPoint.com

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in the Chinese city of Nanjing, scheduled to take place next spring, have been postponed to March 2025 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the competition's governing body said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The World Athletics Indoor Championships in the Chinese city of Nanjing, scheduled to take place next spring, have been postponed to March 2025 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the competition's governing body said on Thursday.

"It is with regret that the World Athletics Council has decided to postpone the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2023, scheduled for 17-19 March 2023, until March 2025 (exact dates to be confirmed)," the World Athletics said in a statement, adding that the decision was taken "due to the ongoing pandemic conditions."

The Nanjing championships were initially slated for 2020 but were rescheduled for March 2021 due to the pandemic, only to be postponed again until March 2023.

The organization's president, Sebastian Coe, expressed the shared disappointment at yet another postponement, noting that this move aimed to "give certainty to athletes and Member Federations preparing for the 2023 competition season."

"Unfortunately, the timeframe will prevent us from relocating the 2023 event, but the indoor championships will return in 2024 in Glasgow," Coe said in a statement.

The 2024 edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place in Glasgow, the UK, from March 1-3. The bidding process for the 2026 championships has also begun.

