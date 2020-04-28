UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Launches El Guerrouj's Coronavirus Hardship Fund

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

World Athletics launches El Guerrouj's coronavirus hardship fund

World Athletics launched a $500,000 (461.430 euros) fund on Tuesday to assist athletes in financial need due to the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :World Athletics launched a $500,000 (461.430 Euros) fund on Tuesday to assist athletes in financial need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe explained the fund initiated by retired Moroccan track star Hicham El Guerrouj was to assist athletes who have lost most of their income due to the suspension of international competition.

"Our professional athletes rely on prize money as part of their income and we're mindful that our competition season, on both the track and road, is being severely impacted by the pandemic," Coe said.

Double 2004 Olympic champion and 1500m world record-holder El Guerrouj came up with the idea supported by Prince Albert of Monaco.

"The pandemic is causing economic pain to people from all parts of society, including athletes," Guerrouj said. "I am delighted that Seb and World Athletics reacted so positively to my suggestion."The International Athletics Foundation, under the Presidency of Prince Albert, has supplied the funds.

Related Topics

World Road Prince Albert Monaco Money Olympics All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases Increase ..

2 minutes ago

French football, rugby seasons off until September ..

2 minutes ago

French shops to reopen May 11, masks a must on pub ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open up amid deluge of mixed earnings re ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

5 minutes ago

French People to Move Freely Without Special Permi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.