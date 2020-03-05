World Athletics May Soon Resume Allowing Russians to Compete in Neutral Status - Reports

World Athletics may decide to resume issuing permits to Russian athletes to participate in international competitions in neutral status at a meeting to be held next week, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday

In November 2019, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) accused seven participants in the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko of violating anti-doping rules and suspended them. Among those sanctioned was then-Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin, who subsequently resigned. In January, the AIU recommended the full expulsion of RusAF from World Athletics, but the latter promised not to enforce such measures if the Russian side pleaded guilty to the Lysenko case.

On November 22, World Athletics recommended suspending the licensure of Russian athletes for competing in neutral status and reviewing the procedure for assigning this status.

The organization's council also extended the long-lasting suspension of the RusAF membership. In late February, the RusAF elected a new chief, Yevgeny Yurchenko. On Monday, the RusAF sent an official letter to World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, acknowledging its guilt in the case of Lysenko.

According to the newspaper, World Athletics Executive Director John Region received an email from Yurchenko, in which he pleaded guilty to fraud and apologized for the actions of the RusAF.

In November 2015, the RusAF was suspended by World Athletics due to numerous doping violations. Since then, Russians have been able to compete in international competitions only upon receiving individual permission from World Athletics.

The meeting of the World Athletics Council will be held from March 11-12.