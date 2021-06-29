UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Moves Race Walking Tournament From Belarus Amid Uncertainty

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

World Athletics Moves Race Walking Tournament From Belarus Amid Uncertainty

The World Athletics Council agreed Tuesday to relocate the 2022 World Race Walking Team Championships from Minsk, citing uncertainties around diplomatic relations and curbs on travel to Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The World Athletics Council agreed Tuesday to relocate the 2022 World Race Walking Team Championships from Minsk, citing uncertainties around diplomatic relations and curbs on travel to Belarus.

"World Athletics remains confident in the local organising committee and the Belarus Athletics Federation which have worked hard and well to deliver this event, despite the challenges created by the pandemic, and regrets that circumstances beyond their control have led to this decision," it stressed.

The world athletics' governing body said it was negotiating with alternative host cities and expected to announce a new venue by the next council meeting on July 28-29.

The Belarusian capital was awarded the 2020 race walking tournament in 2017 but it was delayed until April 2022 due to the pandemic. The World Athletics Risk Committee concluded in a recent report that restrictions on Belarus would "impact significantly" on the staging of the championships.

Related Topics

World Minsk Belarus April July 2017 2020 Event From Race

Recent Stories

Prime Minister, IT Minister discuss measures to en ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills brother over money dispute

2 minutes ago

Govt taking revolutionary steps for religious mino ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide stresses need for promoting sporting ar ..

4 minutes ago

Athletics course to conclude on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

BISE announces SSC exams from July 5

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.