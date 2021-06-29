World Athletics Moves Race Walking Tournament From Belarus Amid Uncertainty

The World Athletics Council agreed Tuesday to relocate the 2022 World Race Walking Team Championships from Minsk, citing uncertainties around diplomatic relations and curbs on travel to Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The World Athletics Council agreed Tuesday to relocate the 2022 World Race Walking Team Championships from Minsk, citing uncertainties around diplomatic relations and curbs on travel to Belarus.

"World Athletics remains confident in the local organising committee and the Belarus Athletics Federation which have worked hard and well to deliver this event, despite the challenges created by the pandemic, and regrets that circumstances beyond their control have led to this decision," it stressed.

The world athletics' governing body said it was negotiating with alternative host cities and expected to announce a new venue by the next council meeting on July 28-29.

The Belarusian capital was awarded the 2020 race walking tournament in 2017 but it was delayed until April 2022 due to the pandemic. The World Athletics Risk Committee concluded in a recent report that restrictions on Belarus would "impact significantly" on the staging of the championships.