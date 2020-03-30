UrduPoint.com
World Athletics Says Postponed Championship To 2022 After Delay Of Tokyo Summer Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:21 PM

World Athletics said on Monday that it postponed its championship to 2022 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to open the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) World Athletics said on Monday that it postponed its championship to 2022 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to open the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC.

This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition. Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships," World Athletics said in a statement.

The World Athletics championship was set to take place in the US state of Oregon from August 6-15, 2021.

