World Athletics to Discuss Suspension of Russian, Belarusian Athletes in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) World Athletics, the international governing body for the discipline, told RIA Novosti that it will discuss whether to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in competitions held under its auspices in August.

In March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in neutral status, provided that they do not support Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. World Athletics decided to uphold the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes, while some other federations followed the IOC's recommendation.

A World Athletics spokesperson said the council of the federation will convene again from August 13-14 in Budapest and consider possible changes in its stance. As of yet, the decision announced in March remains in force.

The World Athletics' council will be meeting ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, which is scheduled to take place from August 19-27.

In March, World Athletics fully reinstated membership of the Russian Athletics Federation.