World Athletics to introduce Road Running Championships in 2023

The World Athletics Road Running Championships will be part of the global calendar starting from 2023, the world athletics governing body announced on Tuesda

MONACO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Athletics Road Running Championships will be part of the global Calendar starting from 2023, the world athletics governing body announced on Tuesday.

Approved at the Council meeting, the Road Running Championships will encompass the existing Half Marathon Championships, joined by 5km races and potentially a road mile in the future.

Apart from elite championships, World Athletics also plans to include mass running in its program.

"Road running has become an increasingly significant part of our sport over the past 20 years and it deserves greater recognition within our World Athletics Series events," World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon told the organization's official website.

"With the establishment of the World Athletics Road Running Championships, the whole global community of recreational runners, which numbers in the millions, will be able to come together to celebrate their passion for putting foot to the road."World Athletics also announced that the Cross Country Championships will move from odd years to even years in 2024 to align with the Olympic Games.