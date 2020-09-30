UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics To Introduce Road Running Championships In 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:35 PM

World Athletics to introduce Road Running Championships in 2023

The World Athletics Road Running Championships will be part of the global calendar starting from 2023, the world athletics governing body announced on Tuesda

MONACO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Athletics Road Running Championships will be part of the global Calendar starting from 2023, the world athletics governing body announced on Tuesday.

Approved at the Council meeting, the Road Running Championships will encompass the existing Half Marathon Championships, joined by 5km races and potentially a road mile in the future.

Apart from elite championships, World Athletics also plans to include mass running in its program.

"Road running has become an increasingly significant part of our sport over the past 20 years and it deserves greater recognition within our World Athletics Series events," World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon told the organization's official website.

"With the establishment of the World Athletics Road Running Championships, the whole global community of recreational runners, which numbers in the millions, will be able to come together to celebrate their passion for putting foot to the road."World Athletics also announced that the Cross Country Championships will move from odd years to even years in 2024 to align with the Olympic Games.

Related Topics

World Road Marathon Olympics From Million

Recent Stories

Nepal to resume issuing tourist visas for mountain ..

45 seconds ago

Turkey's exports total $12.5B in August

47 seconds ago

Egypt registers 124 new COVID-19 infections

48 seconds ago

Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

50 seconds ago

Germany Not Recognizing Lukashenko as Belarusian P ..

52 seconds ago

Int'l Day of Older Persons to be marked on Thursda ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.