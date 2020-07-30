World Athletics Will Expel RusAF Unless $6.31Mln Fine Paid by August 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The World Athletics Council decided to expel the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) from the organization unless the latter pays $6.31 million by August 15, World Athletics said in a statement.

In March, World Athletics fined RusAF $10 million ($5 million of them suspended) for anti-doping violations and falsification of documents in the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF had to pay a fine of $5 million and $ 1.31 million for other expenses by July 1, but failed to do it.

"The World Athletics Council has today decided to expel the Russian Federation (RusAF) from membership of World Athletics if it does not make the outstanding payments of a $US5 million fine and $US1.31 million in costs before 15 August," the statement says.