World Bicycle Day Celebrated In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:48 PM

World Bicycle Day celebrated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation in a collaboration with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated World Bicycle Day with cake cutting ceremony at Qayyum Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak graced the occasion as chief guest.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Secretary General PCF Nisar Ahmad, cyclists and enthusiast were also present, following the SOPs for social distancing, use of masks, gloves.

A former Tour de Pakistan position holder Cyclist Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that despite COVID-9 which the world is being suffered badly with millions of people infected and millions other lost their lives, it was decided to observe the World Bicycle Day.

He also thanked Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for gracing the occasion as guest.

The Pakistan Cycling Federation is a vibrant as far as activities of cycling in the country and giving a message of goodwill to the entire world that Pakistan is peace and sports loving country of the world, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak told media men.

All the sports activities shattered down due to COVID-9 and by holding of World Bicycle Day is sign of relief for the entire sports circle, he added.

The Day was celebrated globally by Union Cycling International (UCI) on June 3 every year and Pakistan as a key unit celebrated this day by holding different events across Pakistan including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before the start of the cycling event, all the cyclists observed a minute silence to pay homage to all those who lost their lives due to COVID-9 including Ex-President Afghanistan Cycling Federation Ustad Sadiq Sadiqi, who died on Tuesday, last in Kabul due to coronavirus.

Ustad (regarded as Master) Sadiq Sadiqi was the pioneer of cycling in Afghanistan had played very good role in the promotion of cycling in Afghanistan and this region.

"He was a good person and very cooperative with his fellows," President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Nisar Ahmad said.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognizes "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport."World Bicycle Day 2020, is the day celebrated the uniqueness, durability and versatility of the bicycle and promotes it as a simple, sustainable means of transportation. Bicycle is good for physical and mental health, also it is good for the environment and the economy. No doubt cycling is a wonderful workout and keeps you active. It helps to shape a healthy lifestyle.

