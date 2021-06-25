UrduPoint.com
World Champ All Black Toeava Joins Bayonne

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

World champ All Black Toeava joins Bayonne

Kiwi centre Isaia Toeava, world champion with the All Blacks in 2011, will play in the French second tier next season with relegated Bayonne, the Basque outfit announced Friday

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Kiwi centre Isaia Toeava, world champion with the All Blacks in 2011, will play in the French second tier next season with relegated Bayonne, the Basque outfit announced Friday.

Samoan-born Toeava, 35, who started off with Auckland and later had a spell in Japan with Kubota Spears, makes the switch after two seasons with Toulon, whom he joined after four years with Clermont, where he won a French title in 2017 and twice helped to European Cup finals.

The veteran has won 36 All Blacks caps.

More Stories From Sports

